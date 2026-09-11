Al-Baqarah 2:63 واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم ورفعنا فوقكم الطور خذوا ما اتيناكم بقوة واذكروا ما فيه لعلكم تتقون ٦٣
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وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِيثَٰقَكُمۡ
وَرَفَعۡنَا
فَوۡقَكُمُ
ٱلطُّورَ
خُذُواْ
مَآ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكُم
بِقُوَّةٖ
وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
مَا
فِيهِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٦٣
当时，我与你们缔约，并将山树立在你们的上面，我说：你们当坚守我所赐你们的经典，并且当牢记其中的律例，以便你们敬畏。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Taking the Covenant from the Jews
Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him alone, without a partner, and follow His Messengers. Allah stated that when He took their pledge from them, He raised the mountain above their heads,…
Taking the Covenant from the Jews
Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him…