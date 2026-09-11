Al-Baqarah 2:62 ان الذين امنوا والذين هادوا والنصارى والصابيين من امن بالله واليوم الاخر وعمل صالحا فلهم اجرهم عند ربهم ولا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٦٢
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إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
هَادُواْ
وَٱلنَّصَٰرَىٰ
وَٱلصَّٰبِـِٔينَ
مَنۡ
ءَامَنَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِ
وَعَمِلَ
صَٰلِحٗا
فَلَهُمۡ
أَجۡرُهُمۡ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
٦٢
信道者、犹太教徒、基督教徒、拜星教徒，凡信真主和末日，并且行善的，将来在主那里必得享受自己的报酬，他们将来没有恐惧，也不忧愁。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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