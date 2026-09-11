Al-Baqarah 2:55 واذ قلتم يا موسى لن نومن لك حتى نرى الله جهرة فاخذتكم الصاعقة وانتم تنظرون ٥٥
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وَإِذۡ
قُلۡتُمۡ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
لَن
نُّؤۡمِنَ
لَكَ
حَتَّىٰ
نَرَى
ٱللَّهَ
جَهۡرَةٗ
فَأَخَذَتۡكُمُ
ٱلصَّٰعِقَةُ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَنظُرُونَ
٥٥
当时，你们说：穆萨啊！我们绝不信你，直到我们亲眼看见真主。故疾雷袭击了你们，这是你们看著的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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