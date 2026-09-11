Al-Baqarah 2:54 واذ قال موسى لقومه يا قوم انكم ظلمتم انفسكم باتخاذكم العجل فتوبوا الى باريكم فاقتلوا انفسكم ذالكم خير لكم عند باريكم فتاب عليكم انه هو التواب الرحيم ٥٤
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وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
إِنَّكُمۡ
ظَلَمۡتُمۡ
أَنفُسَكُم
بِٱتِّخَاذِكُمُ
ٱلۡعِجۡلَ
فَتُوبُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَٱقۡتُلُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
خَيۡرٞ
لَّكُمۡ
عِندَ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٥٤
当时，穆萨对他的宗族说：我的宗族啊！你们确因认犊为神而自欺，故你们当向造物主悔罪，当处死罪人。在真主看来，这对於你们确是更好的。他就恕宥你们。他确是至宥的，确是至慈的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Children of Israel kill each other in Repentance
This was the repentance required from the Children of Israel for worshipping the calf. Commenting on Allah's statement;
وَإِذْ قَالَ مُوسَى لِقَوْمِهِ يَـقَوْمِ إِنَّكُمْ ظَلَمْتُمْ أَنفُسَكُمْ بِاتِّخَاذِكُمُ الْعِجْلَ
(And (remember) when Musa sai…
The Children of Israel kill each other in Repentance
This was the repentance required from the Children of Israel for worshipping the calf. Commenting…