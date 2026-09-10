Al-Baqarah 2:23 وان كنتم في ريب مما نزلنا على عبدنا فاتوا بسورة من مثله وادعوا شهداءكم من دون الله ان كنتم صادقين ٢٣
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وَإِن
كُنتُمۡ
فِي
رَيۡبٖ
مِّمَّا
نَزَّلۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
عَبۡدِنَا
فَأۡتُواْ
بِسُورَةٖ
مِّن
مِّثۡلِهِۦ
وَٱدۡعُواْ
شُهَدَآءَكُم
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٢٣
如果你们怀疑我所降示给我的仆人的经典，那末，你们试拟作一章，并舍真主而祈祷你们的见证，如果你们是诚实的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True
Allah begins to prove the truth of prophethood after He stated that there is no deity worthy of worship except Him. Allah said to the disbelievers,
وَإِن كُنتُمْ فِى رَيْبٍ مِّمَّا نَزَّلْنَا عَلَى عَبْدِنَا
(And if you (Arab pagans, Jews, and Christians) are…
The Message of Messenger of Allah ﷺ is True
Allah begins to prove the truth of prophethood after He stated that there is no deity worthy of worship exc…