Al-Baqarah 2:22 الذي جعل لكم الارض فراشا والسماء بناء وانزل من السماء ماء فاخرج به من الثمرات رزقا لكم فلا تجعلوا لله اندادا وانتم تعلمون ٢٢
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ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَ
لَكُمُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
فِرَٰشٗا
وَٱلسَّمَآءَ
بِنَآءٗ
وَأَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَخۡرَجَ
بِهِۦ
مِنَ
ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ
رِزۡقٗا
لَّكُمۡۖ
فَلَا
تَجۡعَلُواْ
لِلَّهِ
أَندَادٗا
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٢
他以大地为你们的席，以天空为你们的幕，并且从云中降下雨水，而借雨水生许多果实，做你们的给养，所以你们不要明知故犯地给真主树立匹敌。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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