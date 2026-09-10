Al-Baqarah 2:15 الله يستهزي بهم ويمدهم في طغيانهم يعمهون ١٥
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ٱللَّهُ
يَسۡتَهۡزِئُ
بِهِمۡ
وَيَمُدُّهُمۡ
فِي
طُغۡيَٰنِهِمۡ
يَعۡمَهُونَ
١٥
真主将用他们的愚弄还报他们，将任随他们彷徨於悖逆之中。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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