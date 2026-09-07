أَمَّن
جَعَلَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
قَرَارٗا
وَجَعَلَ
خِلَٰلَهَآ
أَنۡهَٰرٗا
وَجَعَلَ
لَهَا
رَوَٰسِيَ
وَجَعَلَ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَيۡنِ
حَاجِزًاۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٦١
还是以大地为安居之所，使诸河流贯其间，使诸山镇压其上，并在两海之间设一个屏障者呢？除真主外，难道还有应受崇拜的吗？不然，他们大半不知道。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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