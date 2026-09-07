قُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
وَسَلَٰمٌ
عَلَىٰ
عِبَادِهِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱصۡطَفَىٰٓۗ
ءَآللَّهُ
خَيۡرٌ
أَمَّا
يُشۡرِكُونَ
٥٩
你说：一切赞颂，全归真主。祝他所选的众仆平安。究竟是真主更好呢？还是他们用来配真主的更好呢？
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Command to praise Allah and send Blessings on His Messengers
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
الْحَمْدُ للَّهِ
(Praise and thanks be to Allah,) meaning, for His innumerable blessings upon His servants and for His exalted Attributes and most beautiful Names. And He commands him to send peace upo…
The Command to praise Allah and send Blessings on His Messengers
Allah commands His Messenger to say:
الْحَمْدُ للَّهِ
(Praise and thanks be to Allah,) m…