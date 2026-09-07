وَبَنَيۡنَا
فَوۡقَكُمۡ
سَبۡعٗا
شِدَادٗا
١٢
我曾在你们上面建造了7层坚固的天，
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.
Refutation against the Idolators' Denial of the Occurrence of the Day of Judgement
In rejection of the idolators' questioning about the Day of Judgement, due to their denial…
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.