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An-Naba 78:12 وبنينا فوقكم سبعا شدادا ١٢

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وَبَنَيۡنَا
فَوۡقَكُمۡ
سَبۡعٗا
شِدَادٗا
١٢
我曾在你们上面建造了7层坚固的天，
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.

Refutation against the Idolators' Denial of the Occurrence of the Day of Judgement

In rejection of the idolators' questioning about the Day of Judgement, due to their denial

Which was revealed in Makkah

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.

Refutation against the

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