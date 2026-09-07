فَبِأَيِّ
ءَالَآءِ
رَبِّكَ
تَتَمَارَىٰ
٥٥
你怀疑你的主的哪一件恩典呢？
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants
Allah the Exalted said,
وَأَنَّ إِلَى رَبِّكَ الْمُنتَهَى
(And that to your Lord is the End.) meaning, the return of everything on the Day of Resurrection. Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that `Amr…
Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants
Allah the Exalted said,
وَأَنَّ إِلَى…