登入
登入
选择语言

An-Najm 53:35 اعنده علم الغيب فهو يرى ٣٥

527 · 27

أَعِندَهُۥ
عِلۡمُ
ٱلۡغَيۡبِ
فَهُوَ
يَرَىٰٓ
٣٥
难道他知道幽玄，故认自己的行为为真理吗？
继续阅读

阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity

Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,

فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى

(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),

و

Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity

Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,

فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل

更多经注
Notes placeholders