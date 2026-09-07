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Al-Mursalat 77:20 الم نخلقكم من ماء مهين ٢٠

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أَلَمۡ
نَخۡلُقكُّم
مِّن
مَّآءٖ
مَّهِينٖ
٢٠
难道我没有用薄弱的精液创造你们吗？
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.

ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ

(So shall We make later generations t

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani

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