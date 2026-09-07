Al-Mursalat 77:18 كذالك نفعل بالمجرمين ١٨
页 580 · 卷 29
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَفۡعَلُ
بِٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
١٨
我将这样处治犯罪的人。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…