登入
登入
选择语言

Taha 20:51 قال فما بال القرون الاولى ٥١

314 · 16

قَالَ
فَمَا
بَالُ
ٱلۡقُرُونِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰ
٥١
他说：以往各世纪的情况是怎样的？
继续阅读

阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Supreme Maker and Creator, Who is the God of everything and his own Lord and Owner:

فَمَن رَّبُّكُمَا يمُوسَى

(Who then, O Musa, is the Lord of you two) mean

The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn

Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Suprem

更多经注
Notes placeholders