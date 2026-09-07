قَالَ
فَمَا
بَالُ
ٱلۡقُرُونِ
ٱلۡأُولَىٰ
٥١
他说：以往各世纪的情况是怎样的？
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn
Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Supreme Maker and Creator, Who is the God of everything and his own Lord and Owner:
فَمَن رَّبُّكُمَا يمُوسَى
(Who then, O Musa, is the Lord of you two) mean…
The Conversation between Musa and Fir`awn
Allah, the Exalted, informs about Fir`awn that he said to Musa, in his rejection of the existence of a Suprem…