فَتَعَٰلَى
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
ٱلۡحَقُّۗ
وَلَا
تَعۡجَلۡ
بِٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
مِن
قَبۡلِ
أَن
يُقۡضَىٰٓ
إِلَيۡكَ
وَحۡيُهُۥۖ
وَقُل
رَّبِّ
زِدۡنِي
عِلۡمٗا
١١٤
真主是超绝万物，宰制众生，体用真实的。 对你启示《古兰经》还没有完全的时候，你不要急忙诵读。你说：我的主啊！求你增加我的知识。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Qur'an was revealed so that the People would have Taqwa and reflect
After Allah, the Exalted, mentions that on the Day of Judgement both the good and the evil will be recompensed and there is no avoiding it, He then explains that the Qur'an was revealed as a bringer of glad tidings and a warner i…
The Qur'an was revealed so that the People would have Taqwa and reflect
After Allah, the Exalted, mentions that on the Day of Judgement both the good a…