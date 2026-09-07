وَكَذَٰلِكَ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
قُرۡءَانًا
عَرَبِيّٗا
وَصَرَّفۡنَا
فِيهِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡوَعِيدِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
أَوۡ
يُحۡدِثُ
لَهُمۡ
ذِكۡرٗا
١١٣
我这样降示阿拉伯文的《古兰经》，我在其中申述警告，以便他们敬畏，或使他们记忆。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
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