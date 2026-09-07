نَّحۡنُ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَا
يَقُولُونَ
إِذۡ
يَقُولُ
أَمۡثَلُهُمۡ
طَرِيقَةً
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَوۡمٗا
١٠٤
我知道他们说些什么。当时，他们中思想最正确的人说：你们只逗留了一天。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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