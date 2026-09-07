خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهِۖ
وَسَآءَ
لَهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
حِمۡلٗا
١٠١
而永居其刑罚中。复活日那负担对他们真糟糕。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, `We have told you (O Muhammad) the story of Musa and what happened with him, Fir`awn and his armies, just as it actually happened. Likewise, W…
The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It
Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muha…