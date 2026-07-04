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Yusuf
66
12:66
قال لن ارسله معكم حتى توتون موثقا من الله لتاتنني به الا ان يحاط بكم فلما اتوه موثقهم قال الله على ما نقول وكيل ٦٦
قَالَ لَنْ أُرْسِلَهُۥ مَعَكُمْ حَتَّىٰ تُؤْتُونِ مَوْثِقًۭا مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ لَتَأْتُنَّنِى بِهِۦٓ إِلَّآ أَن يُحَاطَ بِكُمْ ۖ فَلَمَّآ ءَاتَوْهُ مَوْثِقَهُمْ قَالَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَىٰ مَا نَقُولُ وَكِيلٌۭ ٦٦
قَالَ
لَنۡ
أُرۡسِلَهُۥ
مَعَكُمۡ
حَتَّىٰ
تُؤۡتُونِ
مَوۡثِقٗا
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
لَتَأۡتُنَّنِي
بِهِۦٓ
إِلَّآ
أَن
يُحَاطَ
بِكُمۡۖ
فَلَمَّآ
ءَاتَوۡهُ
مَوۡثِقَهُمۡ
قَالَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
نَقُولُ
وَكِيلٞ
٦٦
Jacob insisted, “I will not send him with you until you give me a solemn oath by Allah that you will certainly bring him back to me, unless you are totally overpowered.” Then after they had given him their oaths, he concluded, “Allah is a Witness to what we have said.”
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Saaniya Nerekar
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2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 12:66
parents must give their children another chance as Yaqub AS did,
but set some clear boundaries and set some conditions
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