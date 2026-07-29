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البقرة
63
2:63
واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم ورفعنا فوقكم الطور خذوا ما اتيناكم بقوة واذكروا ما فيه لعلكم تتقون ٦٣
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَـٰقَكُمْ وَرَفَعْنَا فَوْقَكُمُ ٱلطُّورَ خُذُوا۟ مَآ ءَاتَيْنَـٰكُم بِقُوَّةٍۢ وَٱذْكُرُوا۟ مَا فِيهِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ٦٣
وَاِذْ
اَخَذْنَا
مِیْثَاقَكُمْ
وَرَفَعْنَا
فَوْقَكُمُ
الطُّوْرَ ؕ
خُذُوْا
مَاۤ
اٰتَیْنٰكُمْ
بِقُوَّةٍ
وَّاذْكُرُوْا
مَا
فِیْهِ
لَعَلَّكُمْ
تَتَّقُوْنَ
۟
اور ذرا یاد کرو جب ہم نے تم سے قول وقرار لیا اور تمہارے اوپر اٹھا دیا کوہ طور کو۔ پکڑو اس کو مضبوطی کے ساتھ جو ہم نے تم کو دیا ہے۔ اور یاد رکھو اسے جو کچھ کہ اس میں ہے تاکہ تم بچ سکو۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Baraka Flow
فالو
7 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 63:2، 74:2
Let us ponder the lesson of the mountains.
The people of Thamud carved magnificent homes into mountains, feeling secure in their strength, until they were destroyed by their arrogance.
When Musa (A.S.) asked to see Allah, he was told to look at a mountain. When Allah revealed Himself to it, the mountain crumbled to dust.
When the Flood came, Nuh’s disbelieving son sought refuge on a mountain, believing it could save him. Yet he drowned, while ...
مزید دیکھیں
19
0
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
46 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 15:33، 172:7، 63:2، 7:33، 83:2، 13:5، 72:33، 65:2، 111:9، 34:17، 21:4
Bismillah
The Qur’an shows that the story of humanity is the story of covenants. Before time and history, Allah gathered every soul and asked: 'Am I not your Lord?' and we all replied: 'Yes, we bear witness' (7:172). That first covenant is written into our nature. Whether we remember it or not, we are bound to it.
From there, covenants continued through prophets and nations. Allah entrusted Banī Isrā’īl with pledge after pledge: 'Hold firmly ...
مزید دیکھیں
37
10
ekaterina myachina
فالو
11 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 63:2-64
Held by Mercy
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:63–2:64) through the Hadith
There is something almost overwhelming in the imagery of these verses.
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَاقَكُمْ وَرَفَعْنَا فَوْقَكُمُ الطُّورَ
“And [recall] when We took your covenant and raised above you the Mount...”— 2:63
The classical tafsir describes this as a moment of immense fear and gravity —
a covenant taken under the shadow of the mountain itself.
And yet, after all of this, ...
مزید دیکھیں
6
3
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 59:2-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
مزید دیکھیں
9
0
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