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Al-Mursalat 77:6 عذرا او نذرا ٦

Sayfa 580 · Cüz 29

عُذۡرًا
أَوۡ
نُذۡرًا
٦
Birbiri ardından gönderilenlere ve görevlerine koştukça koşanlara, Allah'ın buyruklarını yaydıkça yayanlara ve hak ile batılın arasını ayırdıkça ayıranlara, kötülüğü önlemek veya uyarmak için vahiy getiren meleklere and olsun ki, size söz verilen kıyamet şüphesiz kopacaktır.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer

Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`ud -- that he said, "While we were with the Messenger of Allah ﷺ in a cave at Mina,

وَالْمُرْسَلَـتِ

(By the Mursalat.) was revealed to him. He was reci

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer

Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders