Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Dil Seçin

Al-Mursalat 77:11 واذا الرسل اقتت ١١

Sayfa 580 · Cüz 29

وَإِذَا
ٱلرُّسُلُ
أُقِّتَتۡ
١١
Peygamberlere ümmetleri hakkında şahidlik vakitleri bildirildiği zaman;
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer

Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`ud -- that he said, "While we were with the Messenger of Allah ﷺ in a cave at Mina,

وَالْمُرْسَلَـتِ

(By the Mursalat.) was revealed to him. He was reci

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer

Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders