Al-Mursalat 77:44 انا كذالك نجزي المحسنين ٤٤
Sayfa 581 · Cüz 29
إِنَّا
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٤٤
Biz, iyi davrananlara işte böyle karşılık veririz.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…