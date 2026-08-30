Al-Mursalat 77:41 ان المتقين في ظلال وعيون ٤١
Sayfa 581 · Cüz 29
إِنَّ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
فِي
ظِلَٰلٖ
وَعُيُونٖ
٤١
Allah'a karşı gelmekten sakınmış olanlar, elbette gölgeliklerde ve pınar başlarındadırlar.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…