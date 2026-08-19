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Al-Qasas 28:33 قال رب اني قتلت منهم نفسا فاخاف ان يقتلون ٣٣

Sayfa 389 · Cüz 20

قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
قَتَلۡتُ
مِنۡهُمۡ
نَفۡسٗا
فَأَخَافُ
أَن
يَقۡتُلُونِ
٣٣
Musa: "Rabbim! Doğrusu ben onlardan bir cana kıydım. Beni öldürmelerinden korkarım. Kardeşim Harun'un dili benimkinden daha düzgündür. Onu, beni destekleyen bir yardımcı olarak benimle gönder, çünkü beni yalanlamalarından korkarım" dedi.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa asked for the Support of His Brother and was granted that by Allah

When Allah commanded him to go to Fir`awn, the one who he had run away from and whose vengeance he feared,

قَالَ رَبِّ إِنِّى قَتَلْتُ مِنْهُمْ نَفْساً

( Musa said: My Lord! I have killed a man among them,) meaning, that Coptic

How Musa asked for the Support of His Brother and was granted that by Allah

When Allah commanded him to go to Fir`awn, the one who he had run away from

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders