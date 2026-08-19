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Al-Qasas 28:29 ۞ فلما قضى موسى الاجل وسار باهله انس من جانب الطور نارا قال لاهله امكثوا اني انست نارا لعلي اتيكم منها بخبر او جذوة من النار لعلكم تصطلون ٢٩

Sayfa 389 · Cüz 20

۞ فَلَمَّا
قَضَىٰ
مُوسَى
ٱلۡأَجَلَ
وَسَارَ
بِأَهۡلِهِۦٓ
ءَانَسَ
مِن
جَانِبِ
ٱلطُّورِ
نَارٗاۖ
قَالَ
لِأَهۡلِهِ
ٱمۡكُثُوٓاْ
إِنِّيٓ
ءَانَسۡتُ
نَارٗا
لَّعَلِّيٓ
ءَاتِيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
بِخَبَرٍ
أَوۡ
جَذۡوَةٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَصۡطَلُونَ
٢٩
Musa süreyi doldurunca, ailesiyle birlikte yola çıktı. Tur tarafından bir ateş gördü. Ailesine: "Durunuz, ben bir ateş gördüm; belki oradan size bir haber yahut tutuşmuş bir odun getiririm de ısınabilirsiniz" dedi.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:

فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ

(

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders