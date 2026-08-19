۞ فَلَمَّا
قَضَىٰ
مُوسَى
ٱلۡأَجَلَ
وَسَارَ
بِأَهۡلِهِۦٓ
ءَانَسَ
مِن
جَانِبِ
ٱلطُّورِ
نَارٗاۖ
قَالَ
لِأَهۡلِهِ
ٱمۡكُثُوٓاْ
إِنِّيٓ
ءَانَسۡتُ
نَارٗا
لَّعَلِّيٓ
ءَاتِيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
بِخَبَرٍ
أَوۡ
جَذۡوَةٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَصۡطَلُونَ
٢٩
Musa süreyi doldurunca, ailesiyle birlikte yola çıktı. Tur tarafından bir ateş gördü. Ailesine: "Durunuz, ben bir ateş gördüm; belki oradan size bir haber yahut tutuşmuş bir odun getiririm de ısınabilirsiniz" dedi.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:
فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ
(…
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th…