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Al-Qamar 54:38 ولقد صبحهم بكرة عذاب مستقر ٣٨

Sayfa 530 · Cüz 27

وَلَقَدۡ
صَبَّحَهُم
بُكۡرَةً
عَذَابٞ
مُّسۡتَقِرّٞ
٣٨
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Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders