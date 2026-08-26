Giriş yap
Giriş yap
Dil Seçin

Al-Qamar 54:35 نعمة من عندنا كذالك نجزي من شكر ٣٥

Sayfa 530 · Cüz 27

نِّعۡمَةٗ
مِّنۡ
عِندِنَاۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
مَن
شَكَرَ
٣٥
Biz de üzerlerine taş yağdıran bir rüzgar gönderdik. Ancak, Lut'un taraftarlarını, katımızdan bir nimet olarak seher vakti kurtardık. Şükredene işte böyle mükafat veririz.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the awful immoral sin that no people in the history of mankind had committed before. This is why Allah destroyed them with a type of torment that He never

The Story of the People of the Prophet Lut

Allah the Exalted states that the people of Lut defied and denied their Messenger and committed sodomy, the

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders