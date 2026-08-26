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Al-Qamar 54:31 انا ارسلنا عليهم صيحة واحدة فكانوا كهشيم المحتظر ٣١

Sayfa 530 · Cüz 27

إِنَّآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
صَيۡحَةٗ
وَٰحِدَةٗ
فَكَانُواْ
كَهَشِيمِ
ٱلۡمُحۡتَظِرِ
٣١
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Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
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Notes placeholders