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Al-Qamar 54:24 فقالوا ابشرا منا واحدا نتبعه انا اذا لفي ضلال وسعر ٢٤

Sayfa 529 · Cüz 27

فَقَالُوٓاْ
أَبَشَرٗا
مِّنَّا
وَٰحِدٗا
نَّتَّبِعُهُۥٓ
إِنَّآ
إِذٗا
لَّفِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
وَسُعُرٍ
٢٤
"İçimizden bir insana mı uyacağız? O zaman biz sapıklık ve delilik etmiş oluruz. Kitap, aramızda, ona mı verilmiş? Hayır, o pek yalancı ve şımarığın biridir" dediler.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
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