Al-Baqarah 2:71 قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا ذلول تثير الارض ولا تسقي الحرث مسلمة لا شية فيها قالوا الان جيت بالحق فذبحوها وما كادوا يفعلون ٧١
Sayfa 11 · Cüz 1
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
ذَلُولٞ
تُثِيرُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَلَا
تَسۡقِي
ٱلۡحَرۡثَ
مُسَلَّمَةٞ
لَّا
شِيَةَ
فِيهَاۚ
قَالُواْ
ٱلۡـَٰٔنَ
جِئۡتَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۚ
فَذَبَحُوهَا
وَمَا
كَادُواْ
يَفۡعَلُونَ
٧١
"Yeri sürüp, ekini sulayarak boyunduruk altında ezilmemiş, kusursuz, alacasız bir sığır olduğunu söylüyor" dedi. "Şimdi gerçeği bildirdin" deyip sığırı boğazladılar; az kalsın bunu yapmayacaklardı.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
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