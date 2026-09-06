Al-Baqarah 2:67 واذ قال موسى لقومه ان الله يامركم ان تذبحوا بقرة قالوا اتتخذنا هزوا قال اعوذ بالله ان اكون من الجاهلين ٦٧
Sayfa 10 · Cüz 1
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَأۡمُرُكُمۡ
أَن
تَذۡبَحُواْ
بَقَرَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَتَّخِذُنَا
هُزُوٗاۖ
قَالَ
أَعُوذُ
بِٱللَّهِ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٦٧
Musa milletine: "Allah muhakkak bir sığır boğazlamanızı buyuruyor" demişti; "Bizi alaya mı alıyorsun?" dediklerinde de: "Cahillerden olmaktan Allah'a sığınırım" dedi.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The Story of the murdered Israeli Man and the Cow
Allah said, `O Children of Israel! Remember how I blessed you with miracle of the cow that was the means for discovering the identity of the murderer, when the murdered man was brought back to life.'
Ibn Abi Hatim recorded `Ubaydah As-Salmani saying, "…
The Story of the murdered Israeli Man and the Cow
Allah said, `O Children of Israel! Remember how I blessed you with miracle of the cow that was the me…