Al-Baqarah 2:50 واذ فرقنا بكم البحر فانجيناكم واغرقنا ال فرعون وانتم تنظرون ٥٠
Sayfa 8 · Cüz 1
وَإِذۡ
فَرَقۡنَا
بِكُمُ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَ
فَأَنجَيۡنَٰكُمۡ
وَأَغۡرَقۡنَآ
ءَالَ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَنظُرُونَ
٥٠
Denizi yarıp sizi kurtarmış ve gözlerinizin önünde Firavun ailesini batırmıştık.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned
Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you
وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَـكُم مِّنْ ءَالِ فِرْعَوْنَ يَسُومُونَكُمْ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ
(And (remember) when We delivered you from Fir`awn's (Pharaoh) people, who were afflicting…
The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned
Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you
وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَ…