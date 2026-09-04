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Al-Baqarah 2:35 وقلنا يا ادم اسكن انت وزوجك الجنة وكلا منها رغدا حيث شيتما ولا تقربا هاذه الشجرة فتكونا من الظالمين ٣٥

Sayfa 6 · Cüz 1

وَقُلۡنَا
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
ٱسۡكُنۡ
أَنتَ
وَزَوۡجُكَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةَ
وَكُلَا
مِنۡهَا
رَغَدًا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمَا
وَلَا
تَقۡرَبَا
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلشَّجَرَةَ
فَتَكُونَا
مِنَ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٣٥
"Ey Adem! Eşin ve sen cennette kal, orada olandan istediğiniz yerde bol bol yiyin, yalnız şu ağaca yaklaşmayın; yoksa zalimlerden olursunuz" dedik.
Devamını Okuyun

Tefsir okuyun.

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Adam was honored again

Allah honored Adam by commanding the angels to prostrate before him, so they all complied except for Iblis. Allah then allowed Adam to live and eat wherever and whatever he wished in Paradise. Al-Hafiz Abu Bakr bin Marduwyah reported Abu Dharr saying, "I said, `O Messenger of A

Adam was honored again

Allah honored Adam by commanding the angels to prostrate before him, so they all complied except for Iblis. Allah then allowed A

Daha Fazla Tefsir
Notes placeholders