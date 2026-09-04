Al-Baqarah 2:34 واذ قلنا للملايكة اسجدوا لادم فسجدوا الا ابليس ابى واستكبر وكان من الكافرين ٣٤
Sayfa 6 · Cüz 1
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
ٱسۡجُدُواْ
لِأٓدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
أَبَىٰ
وَٱسۡتَكۡبَرَ
وَكَانَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٣٤
Meleklere, "Adem'e secde edin" demiştik, İblis müstesna hepsi secde ettiler, o ise kaçındı, büyüklük tasladı ve inkar edenlerden oldu.
Tefsir okuyun.
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Daha Fazla Tefsir
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Honoring Adam when the Angels prostrated before Him
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