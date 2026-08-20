Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Sad 38:57 هاذا فليذوقوه حميم وغساق ٥٧

Faqe 456 · Xhuz 23

هَٰذَا
فَلۡيَذُوقُوهُ
حَمِيمٞ
وَغَسَّاقٞ
٥٧
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they are resurrected and brought to account. Allah says:

هَـذَا وَإِنَّ لِلطَّـغِينَ

(This is so! And for the Taghin), which refers to those who disobey Alla

The Final Return of the Doomed

Having mentioned the final of the blessed, Allah follows that with mention of the final return of the doomed when they a

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders