Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Sad 38:49 هاذا ذكر وان للمتقين لحسن ماب ٤٩

Faqe 456 · Xhuz 23

هَٰذَا
ذِكۡرٞۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلۡمُتَّقِينَ
لَحُسۡنَ
مَـَٔابٖ
٤٩
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:

جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ

(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),

مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders