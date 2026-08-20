Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Sad 38:26 يا داوود انا جعلناك خليفة في الارض فاحكم بين الناس بالحق ولا تتبع الهوى فيضلك عن سبيل الله ان الذين يضلون عن سبيل الله لهم عذاب شديد بما نسوا يوم الحساب ٢٦

Faqe 454 · Xhuz 23

يَٰدَاوُۥدُ
إِنَّا
جَعَلۡنَٰكَ
خَلِيفَةٗ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَٱحۡكُم
بَيۡنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعِ
ٱلۡهَوَىٰ
فَيُضِلَّكَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَضِلُّونَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
شَدِيدُۢ
بِمَا
نَسُواْ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٢٦
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Advice to Rulers and Leaders

This is advice from Allah, may He be exalted, to those who are in positions of authority. They should rule according to the truth and justice revealed from Him, they should not turn away from it and be led astray from the path of Allah. Allah has issued a stern warning of

Advice to Rulers and Leaders

This is advice from Allah, may He be exalted, to those who are in positions of authority. They should rule according to th

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders