Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

An-Naml 27:82 ۞ واذا وقع القول عليهم اخرجنا لهم دابة من الارض تكلمهم ان الناس كانوا باياتنا لا يوقنون ٨٢

Faqe 384 · Xhuz 20

۞ وَإِذَا
وَقَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
أَخۡرَجۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
دَآبَّةٗ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
تُكَلِّمُهُمۡ
أَنَّ
ٱلنَّاسَ
كَانُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
لَا
يُوقِنُونَ
٨٢
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Emergence of the Beast of the Earth

This is the beast which will emerge at the end of time, when mankind has become corrupt and neglected the commands of Allah and changed the true religion. Then Allah will cause a beast to emerge from the earth. It was said that it will be brought from Makkah, o

The Emergence of the Beast of the Earth

This is the beast which will emerge at the end of time, when mankind has become corrupt and neglected the comma

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders