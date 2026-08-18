Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

An-Naml 27:73 وان ربك لذو فضل على الناس ولاكن اكثرهم لا يشكرون ٧٣

Faqe 383 · Xhuz 20

وَإِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
لَذُو
فَضۡلٍ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡكُرُونَ
٧٣
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said, responding to them:

قُلْ

(Say) `O Muhammad,'

عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ رَدِفَ لَكُم بَعْضُ الَّذِى تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ

(Perhaps that which you wish to hasten on, may

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هَـذَا الْوَعْدُ إِن كُنتُمْ صَـدِقِينَ

(And they say: "When (will) this promise (be fulfilled), if you are truthful") Allah said,

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders