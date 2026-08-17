An-Naml 27:65 قل لا يعلم من في السماوات والارض الغيب الا الله وما يشعرون ايان يبعثون ٦٥
Faqe 383 · Xhuz 20
قُل
لَّا
يَعۡلَمُ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ٱلۡغَيۡبَ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَمَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
أَيَّانَ
يُبۡعَثُونَ
٦٥
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
The One Who knows the Unseen is Allah
Allah commands His Messenger to inform all of creation that no one among the dwellers of heaven and earth knows the Unseen, except Allah.
إِلاَّ اللَّهُ
(except Allah) This is an absolute exception, meaning that no one knows this besides Allah, He is alone in that…
The One Who knows the Unseen is Allah
Allah commands His Messenger to inform all of creation that no one among the dwellers of heaven and earth knows t…