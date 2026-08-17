An-Naml 27:62 امن يجيب المضطر اذا دعاه ويكشف السوء ويجعلكم خلفاء الارض االاه مع الله قليلا ما تذكرون ٦٢
Faqe 382 · Xhuz 20
أَمَّن
يُجِيبُ
ٱلۡمُضۡطَرَّ
إِذَا
دَعَاهُ
وَيَكۡشِفُ
ٱلسُّوٓءَ
وَيَجۡعَلُكُمۡ
خُلَفَآءَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
قَلِيلٗا
مَّا
تَذَكَّرُونَ
٦٢
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
وَإِذَا مَسَّكُمُ الْضُّرُّ فِى الْبَحْرِ ضَلَّ مَن تَدْعُونَ إِلاَ إِيَّاهُ
(And when harm touches you upon the sea, those that you call upon vanish from you except Him) (17:67),
ثُمَّ إِذَا مَسَّكُمُ الضُّرُّ فَإِلَيْهِ تَجْـَرُونَ
(Then, when harm touches you, unto Him you cry aloud for help) (16:53…
وَإِذَا مَسَّكُمُ الْضُّرُّ فِى الْبَحْرِ ضَلَّ مَن تَدْعُونَ إِلاَ إِيَّاهُ
(And when harm touches you upon the sea, those that you call upon vanish f…