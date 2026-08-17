Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

An-Naml 27:62 امن يجيب المضطر اذا دعاه ويكشف السوء ويجعلكم خلفاء الارض االاه مع الله قليلا ما تذكرون ٦٢

Faqe 382 · Xhuz 20

أَمَّن
يُجِيبُ
ٱلۡمُضۡطَرَّ
إِذَا
دَعَاهُ
وَيَكۡشِفُ
ٱلسُّوٓءَ
وَيَجۡعَلُكُمۡ
خُلَفَآءَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
قَلِيلٗا
مَّا
تَذَكَّرُونَ
٦٢
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

وَإِذَا مَسَّكُمُ الْضُّرُّ فِى الْبَحْرِ ضَلَّ مَن تَدْعُونَ إِلاَ إِيَّاهُ

(And when harm touches you upon the sea, those that you call upon vanish from you except Him) (17:67),

ثُمَّ إِذَا مَسَّكُمُ الضُّرُّ فَإِلَيْهِ تَجْـَرُونَ

(Then, when harm touches you, unto Him you cry aloud for help) (16:53

وَإِذَا مَسَّكُمُ الْضُّرُّ فِى الْبَحْرِ ضَلَّ مَن تَدْعُونَ إِلاَ إِيَّاهُ

(And when harm touches you upon the sea, those that you call upon vanish f

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders