Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble
Allah said,
هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ
(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,
مِّنَ النُّذُرِ الاٍّوْلَى
(from the warners of old) means, just like the warners of old, he was sent as a Messenger as they were sent as Messengers. Allah the…
A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble
Allah said,
هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ
(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,
مِّنَ الن…