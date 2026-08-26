Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

An-Najm 53:43 وانه هو اضحك وابكى ٤٣

Faqe 527 · Xhuz 27

وَأَنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
أَضۡحَكَ
وَأَبۡكَىٰ
٤٣
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants

Allah the Exalted said,

وَأَنَّ إِلَى رَبِّكَ الْمُنتَهَى

(And that to your Lord is the End.) meaning, the return of everything on the Day of Resurrection. Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that `Amr

Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants

Allah the Exalted said,

وَأَنَّ إِلَى

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders