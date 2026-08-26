Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

An-Najm 53:39 وان ليس للانسان الا ما سعى ٣٩

Faqe 527 · Xhuz 27

وَأَن
لَّيۡسَ
لِلۡإِنسَٰنِ
إِلَّا
مَا
سَعَىٰ
٣٩
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity

Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,

فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى

(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),

و

Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity

Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,

فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders