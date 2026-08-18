Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Qasas 28:8 فالتقطه ال فرعون ليكون لهم عدوا وحزنا ان فرعون وهامان وجنودهما كانوا خاطيين ٨

Faqe 386 · Xhuz 20

فَٱلۡتَقَطَهُۥٓ
ءَالُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
لِيَكُونَ
لَهُمۡ
عَدُوّٗا
وَحَزَنًاۗ
إِنَّ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَهَٰمَٰنَ
وَجُنُودَهُمَا
كَانُواْ
خَٰطِـِٔينَ
٨
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa's Mother was inspired and shown what to do

It was mentioned that when Fir`awn killed so many of the males of the Children of Israel, the Copts were scared that the Children of Israel would die out, and they themselves would have to do the heavy labor that the Children of Israel used to do. S

How Musa's Mother was inspired and shown what to do

It was mentioned that when Fir`awn killed so many of the males of the Children of Israel, the Copts

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders