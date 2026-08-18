Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Qasas 28:29 ۞ فلما قضى موسى الاجل وسار باهله انس من جانب الطور نارا قال لاهله امكثوا اني انست نارا لعلي اتيكم منها بخبر او جذوة من النار لعلكم تصطلون ٢٩

Faqe 389 · Xhuz 20

۞ فَلَمَّا
قَضَىٰ
مُوسَى
ٱلۡأَجَلَ
وَسَارَ
بِأَهۡلِهِۦٓ
ءَانَسَ
مِن
جَانِبِ
ٱلطُّورِ
نَارٗاۖ
قَالَ
لِأَهۡلِهِ
ٱمۡكُثُوٓاْ
إِنِّيٓ
ءَانَسۡتُ
نَارٗا
لَّعَلِّيٓ
ءَاتِيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
بِخَبَرٍ
أَوۡ
جَذۡوَةٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَصۡطَلُونَ
٢٩
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:

فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ

(

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders