Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Qasas 28:22 ولما توجه تلقاء مدين قال عسى ربي ان يهديني سواء السبيل ٢٢

Faqe 388 · Xhuz 20

وَلَمَّا
تَوَجَّهَ
تِلۡقَآءَ
مَدۡيَنَ
قَالَ
عَسَىٰ
رَبِّيٓ
أَن
يَهۡدِيَنِي
سَوَآءَ
ٱلسَّبِيلِ
٢٢
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspiring against him, he left Egypt on his own. He was not used to being alone, because before that he had been living a life of luxury and ease, in a posi

Musa, peace be upon him, in Madyan, and how He watered the Flocks of the Two Women

When the man told Musa about how Fir`awn and his chiefs were conspir

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders