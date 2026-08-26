Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Qamar 54:7 خشعا ابصارهم يخرجون من الاجداث كانهم جراد منتشر ٧

Faqe 529 · Xhuz 27

خُشَّعًا
أَبۡصَٰرُهُمۡ
يَخۡرُجُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡأَجۡدَاثِ
كَأَنَّهُمۡ
جَرَادٞ
مُّنتَشِرٞ
٧
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they witness a miracle, they deny it and say that this is continuous magic.' Turn away from them and wait until,

يَوْمَ يَدْعُو الدَّاعِ إِلَى شَىْءٍ نُّكُر

The terrible End the Disbelievers will meet on the Day of Resurrection

Allah the Exalted says, `O Muhammad, turn away from these people who, when they

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders